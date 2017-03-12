Sunday, 12 March, 2017 - 07:05

Police are investigating following a serious crash in Waitara overnight.

The crash occurred just before 4.30am this morning when a ute carrying seven people crashed into a bank.

Two people suffered critical injuries in the crash and were transported to hospital.

The Serious Crash Unit are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Due to the crash diversions are in place at SH3 and Princess Street and SH3 and Devon Road.