Police investigating firearms incident in Christchurch

Sunday, 12 March, 2017 - 09:46

Christchurch Police are investigating after gun shots were heard and one man was assaulted in Addington in the early hours of this morning.

The incident followed a party in Spencer Street which Police were called to due to a noise complaint at around 9.30pm.

The party was closed down and one person was arrested for obstruction and resisting arrest.

At around 3am Police received reports of gunshots in the area of Spencer Street, Addington.

Police attended and found a 21-year-old male who had been assaulted, the man was treated by ambulance staff and taken to hospital where he has since been discharged.

Also at the scene Police found shell casings from a firearm but no evidence of any person having been shot.

Police have closed down a section of Fielding Street, between Spencer Street and Parlane Street for a scene examination to be completed.

Anyone who may have information in relation to the incident is asked to call Christchurch Police on 03 363 7400 or information can be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.