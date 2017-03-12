Martial arts club adds to community

Sunday, 12 March, 2017 - 10:02

The Martial Arts Academy (TMAA) in Tauranga is further enhancing its place within the community by continuing to host courses and events which help the public.

TMAA under the auspicious of Martial Arts Charitable Trust (MACT) held an empowerment meeting on International Women’s Day and recently a kids safe workshop.

The free empowerment evening was run thanks to the Health and Educational Martial Arts Charitable Trust and featured guest female instructors from health and fitness, Taekwon-Do, Jiu-Jitsu, Kung Fu and Yoga all demonstrating the power of their art.

The self-defence skills lesson were hands-on for those who wished to learn a few moves to feel more confident and were very popular. The evening was about celebrating womanhood and recognising the many roles women have in society.

Held at The Martial Arts Academy, first avenue West in Tauranga the evening recognised gender equality and had those involved gaining a sense of satisfaction and also a new drive within themselves.

The free keep kids safe workshop at the Martial Arts Academy came about after the discovery that abduction cases of young people are becoming more prevalent. Children were taught self-awareness, identifying potential threats, role playing various scenarios, basic self-defence, strategies to avoid becoming a victim and escape techniques.

As a result of the popularity of the first kids safe workshop there are now plans for another session next month.

"It is important for us to be a part of the community and provide as many ways as possible for the public to learn how to be healthy and also have access to more than just martial arts," said Christine Young, an instructor at TMAA who is a six Dan Black Belt in Taekwon-Do and former world champion. "We love to see the benefits on individuals who feel a real sense of pride in themselves which can lead to so many other things in life."

To find out more about future events contact email: reception@tmaa.co.nz

http://www.tmaa.co.nz/