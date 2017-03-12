Yellow inflatable raft found in Hutt River

Sunday, 12 March, 2017 - 11:20

Police have observed a two metre long yellow inflatable raft floating past the Taita rocks about 30 minutes ago.

It was first spotted in the river, partly submerged at about 10am floating between Ferguson Drive and Moonshine Road.

Police have major concerns for any people that may have been in the water at the time with the raft and are seeking information from anyone who has any knowledge about the raft.

Please give your local police station a call.