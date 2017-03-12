Police investigating aggravated robbery in Mt Roskill

Sunday, 12 March, 2017 - 12:05

Auckland Police are investigating following an aggravated robbery in Mt Roskill this morning.

A group of seven alleged offenders have entered a dairy on Melrose Road just after 7am this morning armed with a baseball bat and a crowbar.

The group have assaulted the two people working in the shop and then fled in two cars taking cash and cigarettes with them.

Both victims were treated by ambulance staff at the scene and were taken to hospital, one in a serious condition.

Anyone who may have any information in relation to the incident is asked to contact Auckland Police on 09 302 6400.

Information can also be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.