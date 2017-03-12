Entries open for Westland and Grey District Community Awards

Sunday, 12 March, 2017 - 15:41

The once a year opportunity to celebrate and recognise local volunteers has arrived in Westland and Grey districts.

Entries for the Trustpower Westland Community Awards and the Trustpower Grey District Community Awards open Monday, 13 March. The two awards, which run in partnership with the Westland District Council and Grey District Council respectively, are open to all voluntary groups and organisations working to make the West Coast an even better place to live.

The Trustpower Community Awards have been recognising volunteers on the West Coast since 1999. In that time, more than $165,000 has been awarded to voluntary groups in Westland and Grey districts. This year, more than $5,000 is up for grabs in each region.

Trustpower Community Relations Representative Abbie Siely believes there are many groups along the West Cost, both new and established, that deserve to be celebrated for the services they are providing to their community.

"Voluntary groups do a tremendous amount to improve the lives of people in our communities. Through the Trustpower Community Awards, we have be able to recognise and reward hundreds of groups over the years, but we still need your help to ensure each and every group gets acknowledged for the work they have done this year.

Many activities, events, projects, programmes, sports, and services are only made possible by the hard work of volunteers - and often this invaluable contribution goes unsung.

Now you have the chance to say ‘thank you’ to these volunteers, just by filling out an entry form. It takes just a few minutes to enter a voluntary group, but the recognition from their community will have a lasting impact," says Miss Siely.

Anyone can enter a group for the Trustpower Community Awards - groups can even enter themselves.

Entry Forms are available from Council offices or can be completed online at www.trustpower.co.nz/communityawards. Entry Forms can also be received by calling Abbie Siely on 0800 87 11 11.

The awards cover five categories; Heritage and Environment, Health and Wellbeing, Arts and Culture, Sport and Leisure, and Educational and Child/Youth Development. Category winners receive $500, runners-up receive $250 and the Supreme Winner takes home $1,500 and an all-expenses paid trip to the 2017 Trustpower National Community Awards.

The 2016 Regional Supreme Winners were Lions Club of Hokitika Charitable Trust for Westland, and Cobden Aromahana Sanctuary and Recreation Areas Inc. for Grey District.

Entries for the 2017 Trustpower Westland Community Awards and Trustpower Grey District Community Awards close at 5pm on Friday 12 May.