Kimberley transformed - unique village created

Sunday, 12 March, 2017 - 15:13

The development of Speldhurst Country Estate Lifestyle Village, in a rural setting five minutes south of Levin, has already bolstered the Horowhenua economy by $20 million.

Speldhurst was officially opened by the then Prime Minister, John Key, 12 months ago and, since that date, 22 spacious homes have been settled, a further 13 signed up and 30 more are being developed to meet demand.

Owner and developer, Wayne Bishop, estimates the ongoing investment by Speldhurst and its new residents could be valued at five times the amount or $100 million.

"The support from residents and the community, both local and wider, has been nothing short of phenomenal with positive and encouraging feedback," Wayne says. "Our Country Estate has driven growth and Horowhenua is on the pathway to sustained development."

In addition, the opening of Kapiti Expressway brings Speldhurst into the orbit of Wellington and the Kapiti Coast. When Transmission Gully is completed in three years’ time, Wayne estimates that Speldhurst could be seen as a community suburb of Wellington.

"Given these linkages we are much closer to the capital yet retaining our integrity and independence," he comments.

"As lifestyle villages reach saturation north of Wellington, people are realising our country estate on a sprawling 48 hectares will be 55 minutes from its airport and less from the city."

With State Highway One recognised as a "road of national significance" Wayne estimates about 10,000 people will move north into the Horowhenua region with many enjoying the idyllic and generous living that Speldhurst provides.

To prove his point, more than half of the people who have settled at Speldhurst have come from Wellington/Kapiti Coast region.

Unlike other retirement villages, Speldhurst is a country estate where you come to live. Its eligibility age is 60 but husbands, wives or partners can be even younger provided one of them has reached their three score years.

Wayne Bishop, and his sister Debra, who is Sales Manager, are not interested in the inevitable "quick turnaround" anticipated by other villages or rest homes. Their aim is to build a community of more than 500 people who’ve come to Speldhurst to start a new life.

In recent years Wayne and Debra have become concerned that lifestyle communities are being developed on minimal land with apartments crowding in on each other.

"Older residents deserve better than that and, when Kimberley was put on the market, I tendered for the entire site to create a village where residents had space to instil their own individualism," he says.

The park like village is close to State Highway One and looks out on the Tararua Ranges. In addition to the 160 square metres homes, Wayne has restored a community hall which is used by various local groups, a chapel and clubrooms, which are home to the Horowhenua Croquet Club and Speldhurst residents.

He is scheduling the end of 2017 for the completion of The George, the impressive community centre/village hub which will include a heated indoor pool, spa room and fitness centre, games room, hobby room, social hall and café/lounge space.

With Wellington and Auckland over priced, Speldhurst homes range in cost from $179,000-$396,000. When the first stage of 68 properties are sold, Wayne will open up a further area for development. He has ample room in which to landscape and develop.

"Kimberley has gone and something beautiful has taken its place," he says.