Police seeking information after pedestrian injured in crash

Sunday, 12 March, 2017 - 14:35

Police are calling for information from the public after an 18-year-old man was struck by a car last night on Junction Road, New Plymouth and suffered serious injuries.

The victim was struck by a car travelling towards New Plymouth at around 9.30pm last night. The driver of the vehicle did stop and is assisting Police with their inquiries.

Police would like to speak with the occupants of a silver four door, 1996-1998 model sedan with silver hub caps and alloy rims that was at the scene at the time of the crash.

It is believed there were three people in the car at the time.

Police would also like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or may have seen the victim and his friends prior to the crash.

The victim remains in hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone who has information which may assist Police with their inquiries should contact New Plymouth Police on 06 759 5500.

Information can also be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.