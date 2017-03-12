Car v bus crash in Flat Bush

Sunday, 12 March, 2017 - 15:35

Emergency services are responding to a crash between a car and bus on Jeffs Road, Flat Bush which occurred shortly after 2.30pm.

One person, believed to be the driver of the car, has sustained serious injuries and has been transported to Middlemore Hospital.

The road is currently blocked by the crash and there is a large oil spill. Contractors are en route to manage traffic and clean up the oil spill.

Diversions are in place on Jeffs Road/Packspur Drive, Jeffs Road/Stancombe Road, and Jeffs Road/ Mission Heights Drive.

The Serious Crash Unit and Commercial Vehicle Investigation Unit have been notified.