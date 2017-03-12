Request for motorists to avoid parts of West Auckland

Sunday, 12 March, 2017 - 14:10

Waitemata Police is asking motorists to please avoid travelling in the wider New Lynn, Henderson and Kelston areas due to severe flooding.

A number of roads in the area have just been closed.

Some parked cars have been inundated with flood waters on Great North Road and another vehicle which was driven into the waters near Edmonton Road had to be pulled out after it became stuck.

Emergency services are in the affected areas and we ask that people please follow their advice carefully.