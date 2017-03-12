Police charge 59 year-old man over quarry attack

Sunday, 12 March, 2017 - 13:55

Police have this afternoon arrested and charged a 59 year-old Onehunga man with the attack on a young woman in a Riverhead quarry two weeks ago.

The man was arrested at a residential Onehunga property just after midday today.

He has been taken to the Auckland Central Police Station and will remain in custody until his court appearance in the Auckland District Court tomorrow morning.

The man has been charged with the following;

-Abduction

-Wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm

-Assault with intent to commit sexual violation

"We have spoken with the victim and she was extremely relieved to hear the news.

This has been a traumatic experience for her and she is receiving ongoing support from her family, friends and Police" says Detective Senior Sergeant Kim Libby.

"The investigation team have worked tirelessly over the past 14 days and we know this news will bring a great deal of relief to the Auckland community" he says.

As part of a search warrant carried out at the Onehunga property, a 2008 Ford Mondeo has been seized and forensically examined.

Police would like to thank the many members of the public who called the 0800 number and provided information over the past fortnight.

There have also been many businesses who assisted with the enquiry by promptly and proactively providing CCTV footage and we thank them also.