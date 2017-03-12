Drive with caution in central Hawke’s Bay

|
Police are advising motorists to take extra care on the roads in central Hawke’s Bay as heavy rain is causing surface flooding.
Two of the worst affected areas are the Takapau township and State Highway 50 near Paget Road.
Police ask that drivers in the area slow down, increase their following distances and drive to the conditions.
