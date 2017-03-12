Update State Highway 1 south of Kaikoura - slips to be cleared

Sunday, 12 March, 2017 - 16:13

State Highway 1 has been closed all this weekend south of Kaikoura between Peketa/ the Kahutara River and Goose Bay due to fresh slips triggered by rainfall in several places. It is likely to be closed Monday, 13 March as well.

NZ Transport Agency Regional Performance Manager Pete Connors says crews are making good progress on work to fully restore this part of State Highway 1, but he reminded people that the road is subject to close at short notice in response to continuing seismic activity and rain which triggers rockfalls.

Drivers wanting to head to or from Kaikoura should use the Inland Road (Route 70) via Waiau and build in extra time for the areas being resealed requiring 30km/hour speeds.

Once the slips have been cleared and made safe for drivers, SH 1 south of Kaikoura will be opening an hour later than the usual daytime hours from now on - from 7 am (reduced from 6 am) to 8 pm daily.