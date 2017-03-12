Heavy rain about eastern BoP easing this evening

Sunday, 12 March, 2017 - 17:04

A deep low over eastern Bay of Plenty should move quickly away to the southeast of the North Island this evening, and the heavy rain should ease. A further 20 to 40mm of rain is possible over eastern Bay of Plenty until around 7pm this evening.

This amount of rain, especially where the ground is already sodden, is likely to cause rivers and streams to rise rapidly. It could also lead to surface and/or flash flooding, slips and hazardous driving conditions.

Note that heavy rain has now eased over Mount Taranaki, Horowhenua Kapiti Coast and Wellington, and the Warning for these regions is now lifted.

Also, the threat of severe northeast gales about northern parts of Northland has passed, and the warning for this area is also lifted.