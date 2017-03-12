Labour mourns Murray Ball

Sunday, 12 March, 2017 - 17:28

Labour Leader Andrew Little has paid tribute to the iconic Kiwi artist Murray Ball who passed away today.

"Murray mined a rich vein of New Zealand popular culture and exported it to the world. Wal and Dog and all the other Kiwi characters he crafted through Footrot Flats were hugely popular here and in Australia, Europe and North America.

"They captured a quintessential part of our great country and were inspired by farm life he shared with his wife Pam.

"As a young lad growing up in Taranaki, I really connected to his cartoons of provincial life in New Zealand.

"He not only brought a smile to my face, he really was a hero of mine, because he used his standing to push for greater social justice.

"He was a man of conviction and I remember his strong voice protesting against the 1981 Springbok Tour.

"I’ll miss him greatly as will many New Zealanders, but his memory will live on and be honoured through his cartoons.

"I extend my sympathies to his family at this sad time," says Andrew Little.