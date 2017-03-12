Recommended NZ | Guide to Money | Gimme: Competitions - Giveaways

Unexplained death in Grey Lynn

Sunday, 12 March, 2017 - 18:40

Police are investigating after the body of a man was discovered in a property on Murdoch Road, Grey Lynn, Auckland this morning.

The body is male, not female, as incorrectly reported earlier.

The death is being treated as unexplained.

A post mortem will be carried out tomorrow.

