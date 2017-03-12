Auckland flooding and extreme weather - impact on Chorus services

Sunday, 12 March, 2017 - 19:04

Despite severe flooding and power outages in parts of Auckland today, Chorus’ networks have largely been unaffected.

There are currently about 1800 customer-reported faults across the copper and fibre networks. About 60 percent of the faults are in Auckland and Northland.

Chorus’ service companies have additional technicians rostered on to deal with the work and is aiming to have all the faults cleared within the next 36 hours.

Chorus apologises to customers who may have lost their broadband or voice services during the extreme weather event.

"While we don’t like it when customers lose service, New Zealanders should be reassured that Chorus’ highly resilient networks keep working during extreme weather events," said Ed Beattie, General Manager, Infrastructure.

Information about outages on Chorus’ network is available here - https://outages.chorus.co.nz/