Fatal crash SH73, Lake Pearson

Sunday, 12 March, 2017 - 20:36

At approximately 5pm tonight Canterbury Police were alerted to a crash between two cars on State Highway 73, near Lake Pearson.

A woman was trapped in a vehicle for a time, she was transported to Christchurch hospital via helicopter but didn’t survive her injuries.

Three other people received injuries in the crash but none are life-threatening.

The road is currently open but motorists travelling in the area should be aware that it could be closed for a time while the Police Serious Crash Unit investigates.