Fatal crash SH73, Lake Pearson

|
[ login or create an account ]
At approximately 5pm tonight Canterbury Police were alerted to a crash between two cars on State Highway 73, near Lake Pearson.
A woman was trapped in a vehicle for a time, she was transported to Christchurch hospital via helicopter but didn’t survive her injuries.
Three other people received injuries in the crash but none are life-threatening.
The road is currently open but motorists travelling in the area should be aware that it could be closed for a time while the Police Serious Crash Unit investigates.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.