Hawke's Bay roads - update

Sunday, 12 March, 2017 - 20:20

Weather conditions have settled down in Central Hawke’s Bay but Police are still asking motorists in the area to take care and drive to the conditions.

Further north, a number of trees have come down near Hicks Bay. Police have worked with the Fire Service to clear the worst of the debris from the road but people should continue to avoid any unnecessary travel in the area between Tikitiki and Hicks Bay, as falling trees and slips could continue to be an issue overnight.

If you do have to travel, please take extra care - slow down, increase your following distances and be mindful of potential hazards/debris on the road.