Growth outlook still solid, says NZIER Forecasts

Monday, 13 March, 2017 - 10:11

The latest NZIER Consensus Forecasts shows growth forecasts have been revised up from 2018, while inflation forecasts are broadly unchanged relative to the previous quarter. Although forecasts for household spending are slightly stronger over the next two years, this is largely offset by downward revisions to the outlook for investment and net exports.

Housing construction forecasts have been revised lower in the near term but higher from 2018. This reflects expectations of a more protracted construction cycle, given delays in some building work in the face of increased materials, labour and funding costs.

Employment forecasts have been revised higher. Labour demand has been strong, and with businesses feeling more confident hiring intentions remain high. Despite expectations of stronger employment, forecasts for the unemployment rate over the next few years have also been revised slightly higher. The expansion of the labour force from strong net migration has mitigated labour shortages, and seen the unemployment rate remain steady over the past year despite strong growth in employment. Wage growth is currently subdued, but forecasters expect a strong lift from 2018.

Inflation forecasts are broadly unchanged, with forecasters continuing to expect annual inflation to reach the RBNZ’s 2 percent mid-point target by March 2019.

