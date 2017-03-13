Akld Council parks flagged with international quality mark

Monday, 13 March, 2017 - 10:16

Auckland Council has been awarded half of the 22 prestigious Green Flag Awards granted across New Zealand and Australia as part of the Green Flag Award scheme 2016/17, recognising them as being among the best in the world.

The Green Flag Award scheme - managed locally by the New Zealand Recreation Association and overseen by Keep Britain Tidy - is an international quality mark for parks and green spaces, which was initially launched in England 21 years ago.

Chair of Auckland Council’s Environment and Community Events Committee Councillor Penny Hulse says Auckland’s parks play a vitally important role in the community.

"Auckland Council manages more than 4000 parks - including 26 regional parks - spread across nearly 50,000 hectares. These areas all play an important role in supporting our vision to create the world’s most liveable city by strengthening communities, supporting economic development, connecting people with nature and promoting health and wellness," she says.

Auckland Council’s Head of Parks Services, Mark Bowater, says the Green Flag Awards help to recognise the hard work that goes into managing Auckland’s parks.

"These 11 awards are a testament to the collective efforts of our staff, contractors and volunteers who work tirelessly to manage and maintain our local, sports and regional parks and cemeteries to the high standards demanded by the Green Flag Awards," he says.

"A Green Flag represents the very highest levels of park management standards in terms of community involvement, public safety, maintenance and sustainability.

"Ten of these awarded sites have previously achieved a Green Flag - Auckland Domain is the exception, as it hasn’t been entered into the scheme before - and illustrates the wide range of services and quality experiences on offer for our visitors."

Green Flag Awards are judged by an independent group of park experts who volunteer their time to visit applicant sites and assess them against strict criteria, including horticultural standards, cleanliness, sustainability and community involvement.

Awards are granted on an annual basis and winners must re-apply to renew their Green Flag status.

Auckland Council parks awarded with Green Flag Awards 2016/17:

Ambury Regional Park (Mangere Bridge)

Auckland Domain (Grafton)

Long Bay Regional Park (Long Bay)

Olympic Park (New Lynn)

Parrs Park (Glen Eden)

Sanders Reserve (Paremoremo)

Tapapakanga Regional Park (Orere)

TÄwharanui Regional Park (TÄwharanui Peninsula)

Waikumete Cemetery (Glen Eden)

Wenderholm Regional Park (Waiwera)

Whakanewha Regional Park (Waiheke Island)