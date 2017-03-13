Insurance claims spike as a result of Auckland flooding

Monday, 13 March, 2017 - 10:07

AA Insurance says that claims spiked over the weekend as a result of flooding in the Auckland area.

"We handled almost 160 flood-related claims over the weekend, mainly from customers living in low-lying areas, with the most common types of damage being flooded houses, including much of their contents, as well as flooded car claims," says Amelia Macandrew, Customer Relations Manager, AA Insurance.

"One customer woke up to a loud bang overnight and saw water damage to their bedroom and drawing room ceilings. They rang AA Insurance and we were able to organise safe arrangements for their home," she says. "Another customer’s caravan lifted in the tornado, and damaged all their contents."

"Most of our customers have stayed in their homes, and are focusing on the clean up today, which means we won’t know the extent of the damage or the cost until they’re able to make a full assessment, but we expect the number of claims to increase further over the coming days," she says.

"We’re keen to hear from customers who are unable to stay in their homes and need assistance, or who require urgent repairs to their homes to keep them watertight and warm. We also want to hear from those who have been able to assess the damage to their home, contents or car," says Amelia.

The company is ready and waiting to help customers with their flood-related claims, and is urging those requiring emergency repairs or temporary accommodation to call as soon as possible.

"It’s important to think safety first during these types of emergencies so there’s no rush to make a claim, but the sooner you let us know, the sooner we can help you," continues Amelia. "Our experienced team is ready to help with any weather-related claims and can give customers the help they need to get things sorted quickly."

AA Insurance advises its customers to:

- Make sure you, your family and pets are safe and in a dry area.

- Do not attempt to inspect or repair any damage until it is safe to do so

- If the floors are wet, lift your furniture off the floor to prevent staining

- Keep your damaged items if they are safe to do so, or take photos - this is useful to confirm what needs replacing

- If you vehicle has been damaged or suffered flooding it may be unsafe to drive

- AA Insurance customers should call us as soon as you can on 0800 500 216 to report any damage to your property especially if you need emergency repairs.