Police investigating serious two-car Masterton crash

Monday, 13 March, 2017 - 10:50

Police are in attendence at a serious crash on Ngaumutawa Road, Masterton, involving two cars.

One person has serious injuries and will be transported to hospital.

Ngaumutawa Road is expected to be closed for the next two hours between Hilcrest and Cornwall Streets while the serious crash unit investigates.

Police ask motorists to take alternate routes and avoid the area.