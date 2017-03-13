Lincoln University 'transformation' underway

Monday, 13 March, 2017 - 11:19

Lincoln University’s eight-strong Transformation Board has held its first meeting under the chairmanship of Sir Maarten Wevers.

Appointed by the Council, the Transformation Board will provide advice and recommendations to the Council on strengthening Lincoln University, so as to best position the University to achieve its vision.

Other members of the Board are: - Maury Leyland - Independent Director - Miriana Stephens - Executive Director Innovation WakatÅ« Incorporation

- Anake Goodall - Te Taumutu RÅ«nanga - Tim Fowler - Chief Executive, Tertiary Education Commission - Nigel Gould - Commissioner, Tertiary Education Commission - Steve Smith - Council Member, Lincoln University - Professor Robin Pollard - Vice-Chancellor, Lincoln University

"Board members will seek input and views from the University community at Lincoln and further afield, as well as from stakeholders with an interest in the University’s future success and potential for New Zealand," says Transformation Board Chairman, Sir Maarten Wevers.

Three international panel members will also contribute their specialist expertise at points during the Board’s deliberations. They are Dr Aalt Dijkhuizen (the Netherlands), Professor Gai Murphy (the United Kingdom), and Robert Cochrane (Indonesia).

"The Council is delighted with the formation of the Transformation Board. The Board members are successful individuals who bring to the table their individual expertise, diversity and innovation, along with enthusiasm and commitment, as shown at the first Board meeting. The Council is looking forward to hearing the options that will be available for us to consider as a result of the Transformation Board's deliberations," says Lincoln University Chancellor, Tony Hall.

Over the next few months the Transformation Board will assess how Lincoln University can showcase its attractiveness and understand its potential to contribute to learning and research in the land-based disciplines that underpin New Zealand’s economy. It is expected to report back to the University Council by the end of October.