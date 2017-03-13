Lyttelton welcomes new-look library and customer services

Monday, 13 March, 2017 - 11:27

The Lyttelton community is welcoming two popular Christchurch City Council facilities coming under one roof, with the grand opening of the Lyttelton Library and Customer Services.

The Monday 13 March opening follows 12 months of repair, refurbishment and strengthening work on the library building at 18 Canterbury Street, which had suffered earthquake damage. Lyttelton's Customer Service Desk, which has been serving the community from a temporary home at 15 London Street, will now be permanently located in this community facility.

"We had a lot of feedback on the library and the provision of customer services when the Council developed the Lyttelton Master Plan, and this is what the community told us they wanted - the convenience of a library and other Council services all under one roof," explains Andrew Turner, Christchurch Deputy Mayor and Banks Peninsula Councillor.

"To make it happen, the layout of the library has been reconfigured, and the earthquake repair period has been the perfect opportunity to do this. The building now includes a flexible space with bookable meeting rooms, a new entranceway, and improved magazine, children’s and youth areas," Cr Turner says.

A temporary library had been operating out of Lyttelton’s Trinity Hall during the repairs as a result of a community partnership with the Council. The previous service centre building at 33 London Street was demolished in 2014 after sustaining significant damage in the 2011 earthquake.

The Library and Customer Service Desk are open Monday-Friday 10am-6pm, and the Library is open for an additional day on Saturdays from 10am-1pm.