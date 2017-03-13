People asked to take extra care on Kaimai Ranges bridge

Monday, 13 March, 2017 - 12:22

Road users are being asked to abide by all speed limits and take extra care while maintenance work is carried out on the Omanawa River Bridge on State Highway 29.

The speed limit on the bridge will be reduced to 30 kilometres per hour for two to three weeks from today.

The public will not be able to see the workers but the lower speed limit will be in place to minimise vibrations on the bridge and ensure the effectiveness of the maintenance work.

The NZ Transport Agency would like to thank motorists for their patience and apologises in advance for any inconvenience the work may cause.

