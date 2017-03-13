Settled weather to bring relief to the North Island

Monday, 13 March, 2017 - 12:37

Relief has finally arrived to those areas of the North Island which have seen flooding rainfalls over the last week.

"Many parts of the upper North Island have received 200 to 300mm of rain and more over the last seven days" said MetService Meteorologist Heath Gullery, "and although southwest winds may usher in the odd light shower over Auckland and Northland through to Tuesday, there is good news for these waterlogged areas. A large high in the Tasman Sea brings fine weather across most of New Zealand by mid-week".

First up however we have a pesky southerly bringing scattered rain to the east of the South Island today. This rain spreads to the lower and eastern North Island during Tuesday along with southerly gales for coastal areas from Wellington to Gisborne.

Strong southerlies spread rain up the east of the North Island on Tuesday, but a high is set to move in bringing settled weather.

In the wake of this southerly, high pressure and settled weather spreads across the South Island on Tuesday, and the North Island during Wednesday. This high then persists over New Zealand through to the weekend, with only a brief interruption late Friday and Saturday as a weak front brings some showers to southern and eastern areas.

"As the high spreads across the country, we can expect a return to autumnal temperatures, with cooler nights and warm days" said Gullery. "The high is going to bring some welcome relief to much of the North Island this week, meaning folks in the upper North Island who have taken the brunt of the recent bad weather can now focus on the clean-up without the threat of further inclement weather" Gullery went on to say. Settled weather is also great news for those heading along to the ASB Polyfest in Auckland starting Wednesday, as well as WOMAD New Zealand in Taranaki starting Friday. With sunshine in the forecast, be sure to pack a sunhat and sunscreen.