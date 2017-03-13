Monday, 13 March, 2017 - 12:54

An official opening marking the completion of the Nuggets Road sealing project will be held on 11 April.

Work is officially due to finish on 31 March 2017.

The sealing project was completed in two stages. The first stage involved sealing the Department of Conservation carpark at the end of the road, closest to the lighthouse, culvert work, as well as some tree cutting and rock stabilisation work.

The second stage involved cleaning up, widening some of the road, guardrail installation and applying a chip seal from where the road meets Karoro Creek Road all the way to the lighthouse.

The NZ Transport Agency approved a budget of $2.7 million for the project, which included the project development and supervision and contributed $1.6 million, close to 60% of the total cost. The remaining cost was met by Council.

The final total project fees including the contract costs, design and professional fees is expected to come in under budget at approx. $2.2 million.

The Transport Agency’s funding is part of the Otago Transport Investment Programme, which identified the sealing of the Nuggets Road as one of four key projects that would benefit Otago.

"This is an important project to enhance the visitor experience," says the Transport Agency’s Director Regional Relationship Jim Harland.

"It improves safety and also supports the contribution that tourism makes to the economic prosperity of the Clutha district."

The road is the only one to Nugget Point Lighthouse and the Nuggets, one of the most popular visitor destinations in our district, attracting more than 60,000 visitors a year.

It complements the $600,000 investment the Department of Conservation made in the area through the initial construction of the carpark, toilet facilities and viewing platforms.

The sealing of The Nuggets Road, together with the sealing of the road between Curio Bay and Haldane in Southland, was endorsed by the Otago and Southland Regional Transport Committees as a priority one project and promoted to the Transport Agency as a "single journey" project for the Otago/Southland regions.

Clutha District Council’s Group manager of Service Delivery Jules Witt said it was great to have the project complete.

"We are pleased about the improved safety and smoother driving experience this project will bring to a key destination in the Catlins area for both locals and visitors alike."

The official opening will be held on 11 April, 1pm, at the Willsher Bay carpark area. Media wanting to attend are asked to email and RSVP: julie.gardner@cluthadc.govt.nz