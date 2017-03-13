Go slow at Whakatu Link roundabout

Monday, 13 March, 2017 - 14:37

State Highway 2, at the site of the Whakatu Arterial Link, will get slightly narrower from tomorrow, as the construction of the new roundabout continues.

Work on the 3.5 kilometre route which heads across the fields through Whakatu to Pakowhai Rd (at the entrance to Pakowhai Country Park) started in January on SH2 (near the Napier Rd intersection).

It includes three large roundabouts (one at each end and one at Whakatu) and a 47m long bridge over the Karamu Stream at the Pakowhai end. It is expected to be complete by late 2018/early 2019.

At this stage it has become necessary to further change the road layout to enable the preparatory works for the last quarter of the new SH2 roundabout to be completed, said Hastings District Council’s asset manager Craig Thew. The existing white road markings will be blacked over, and new markings put into place. "We do ask that everyone takes extra care at the State Highway 2 end of the project after changes to the road layout are put in place from tomorrow, narrowing the available roadway through there." Extra care also needs to be taken by drivers travelling along Pilcher Road, just off SH2, for the next week. There will be a 30kmh area between SH2 and Lawn Road for the next week as surveyors will be working in the area.

Heavy rain over the weekend did interrupt work, however at this early stage in the two year project it is not expected to impact on the overall timeframes.