Transpower releases initial report into South Island AUFLS event

Monday, 13 March, 2017 - 14:43

Transpower has today released its preliminary report into the loss of supply event which affected some parts of the South Island on Thursday 2 March.

The report outlines what happened, the impact of the outage, how the power system reacted and the restoration process.

While there is never a good time for an outage, the report confirms the National Grid responded well on Thursday 2 March. Transpower’s automatic systems worked as they should, restoring most power supply within an hour and preventing further outages on a wider scale.

Transpower is currently finalising the scope for a full, more detailed investigation into this incident. This second report will explore the circumstances that caused the event, review the effectiveness of the event response and identify any areas for improvement.

https://www.transpower.co.nz/system-operator/key-documents/reports