BSA issues decisions on promotion of AO programmes

Monday, 13 March, 2017 - 14:18

Two complaints about promos for adult programmes broadcast outside of the Adults Only timeband have not been upheld by the Broadcasting Standards Authority (BSA). The complainant argued in both cases that it was inappropriate for promos containing ‘adult themes’ to be broadcast during programmes that children were likely to be watching.

The BSA emphasised that under the broadcasting codes of practice "…broadcasters are able to promote AO programmes during G programmes, provided the content of the promo meets the requirements of the G classification".

The G classification applies to programmes that exclude material likely to be unsuitable for children.

In these particular cases, while the promos were for programmes targeted at an adult audience, the promo content was consistent with expectations of a family viewing timeslot, and did not contain any graphic or explicit adult material.

Taking into account the interests of child viewers, the BSA was satisfied the promos would be unlikely to disturb or offend audiences, including any children.

In its decision, the BSA reminded broadcasters of their obligations under the standards.

"In order to maintain a G classification, [broadcasters] must take care to adequately edit any AO or PGR content intended for inclusion in a promo", the BSA said.