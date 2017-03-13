Hamilton Police release sketch of Dinsdale intruder

Monday, 13 March, 2017 - 14:05

Hamilton Police are continuing their investigation into the aggravated burglary at a Dinsdale address on Tuesday 28 February.

At around 2.45pm that afternoon a 61-year-old woman was asleep on the couch at a Dinsdale residence and woke up to discover an unknown man in the house.

The man punched her twice in the face before leaving the property with the woman’s handbag.

The man is described as Maori, chubby, and aged in his early 20s.

He has black, scruffy hair (collar length at the back) and he had a distinctive tattoo of a Celtic cross on his neck.

The cross is described as being silver in colour and filled in, with an outline of a decorative design around the edges.

He was wearing a plain grey marl t-shirt.

Someone will recognise this person or his tattoo.

Photos of a similar tattoo/design are also attached.

The woman was very shaken by the incident and finding the person responsible will go a long way to providing her with some reassurance.

Anyone with any information on who this person might be is asked to call Hamilton Police station on 07 858 6200.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

- Detective Maree Stevenson