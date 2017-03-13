Police name man killed in Ashhurst crash

|
Police can now release the name of the man killed in a crash on Colyton Road, Ashhurst on Wednesday 8 March 2017.
He was 29-year-old Tamepohe Neil Emery of Eketahuna.
Police extend their sympathies to Mr Emery’s family and friends.
The Serious Crash Unit investigation is ongoing.
