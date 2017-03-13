Road works Kamo Bypass - expect delays

|
The NZ Transport Agency is advising motorists to expect delays if they’re travelling through the Kamo Bypass, Whangarei from this evening (Monday 13 March) through to Thursday 16 March.
Crews will be carrying out night works to lay a new asphalt surface.
The road will remain open with manual traffic control in place.
We apologise for any inconvenience and encourage road users to allow extra time for their journey.
