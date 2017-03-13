Work to stabilise road surface on Bond St starts

Monday, 13 March, 2017 - 16:40

Work to stabilise the road surface on Bond Street between Clyde Street and Annan Street has started today, and is expected to finish on Wednesday, 15 March.

Invercargill City Council's Roading Manager, Russell Pearson, said the road had deformed over the years but was expected, given that it was built on reclaimed land.

"We have seen some ruts and potholes with cracking starting, so the repairs are necessary. Bond Street is our Heavy Traffic Bypass and it does take some heavy loads. We are looking to make sure the road is able to deliver the necessary standards.

"The project will be using foamed bitumen stabilisation which strengthens the existing base gravels of the road. This will help the road surface from deteriorating any further and will remove the depressions as it is reshaped and sealed," Mr Pearson said.

The road will be closed to traffic between Clyde Street and Annan Street until Wednesday, with traffic diversions in place.