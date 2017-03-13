Night work starting on SH6 from Tuesday night

Monday, 13 March, 2017 - 16:40

From Tuesday night, 14 March, rumble strip is being installed along the centreline of State Highway 6, between Kawatiri Junction and O’Sullivans Junction, part of the new alternate highway between Picton and Christchurch.

O’Sullivans Junction/ bridge is where SH65, the Shenandoah road meets SH6, the Murchison highway.

Work will continue every night, 7 pm to 5 am, for two weeks, aiming to finish Friday, 24 March. Crews will be installing the rumble strip, which audibly helps remind drivers to keep to the left-hand side of the highway, in 500 metre segments each night.

Drivers should expect to see Stop/Go traffic control and build in extra time of up to 20 minutes, says the NZ Transport Agency.

Thanks to everyone who uses this route for taking care around the crews and for building in the extra time.