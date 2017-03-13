Lights out at Haywards Hill intersection

|
Motorists are advised that the lights are out at the Haywards Hill intersection (State Highway 2/State Highway 59).
They are currently flashing orange.
Contractors are on the way, however motorists are advised to drive with extra care and observe the Give Way rules.
