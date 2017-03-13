Police shot at after armed robbery in Mangere

Monday, 13 March, 2017 - 16:35

Statement by Inspector Dave Glossop, Counties Manukau Police:

At approximately 2pm today police were called to a dairy in Mangere after reports of two men entering the store and discharging a firearm.

They have fled the scene allegedly taking the stores till and getting into a waiting vehicle.

Police were immediately deployed and the vehicle allegedly involved in the earlier incident was observed by officers in Manurewa.

A pursuit was initiated but was abandoned after a shot was fired at a police car.

Police conducted area enquiries and with assistance from the public and the police Eagle Helicopter we have located three males and taken them into custody.

We have also recovered a firearm.

The three men are aged 29, 26 and 21 and are currently assisting police with our enquiries.

There were four staff members in the dairy at the time as well as members of the public, including children.

Thankfully no one was injured.

The victims are obviously shaken by what has occurred and are being supported by victim support and police.

The police officer who was immediately following the vehicle and was allegedly fired upon is being supported by his colleagues and his welfare will be a priority.

This was a very serious incident and we are relieved that no one was injured.

Police enquiries into the matter are continuing and further information on charges will be provided as it becomes available.

Police would like to thank members of our community who provided us with information.