Section of Mauao’s Oruahine track to remain closed until Wednesday

Monday, 13 March, 2017 - 16:53

Mauao’s Oruahine track was closed on Friday, 10 March, due to a rockfall event. This closure will remain in place until Wednesday, 15 March.

"Initial investigations showed a rock of approximately 900 x 700 x 500 millimetes in size came down at speed from the northern bluffs and crossed the Oruahine track, bouncing on the outside edge of the track before coming to rest about 50 meters below in the vegetation," says Mark Smith, Manager: Parks and Recreation. "This made up a third of the total rockfall."

The event was witnessed by walkers on the track at the time but there were no injuries.

"We’ve since found more material that needs to be dislodged and moved to prevent further events," says Mark Smith.

This work is scheduled to be completed on Tuesday afternoon. During the work the base track will also be closed for approximately one hour for public safety.