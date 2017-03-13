Kaipara Coast Highway closed following crash

|
Police and emergency services are in attendance at a single vehicle crash on Kaipara Coast Highway between West Coast Road and Kaipara Hills Road.
The crash occurred at approximately 4:46pm.
One person has serious injuries and will be airlifted to hospital.
The road is currently closed and diversions are in place.
