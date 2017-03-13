Massey Polyfest sponsorship boosted

Monday, 13 March, 2017 - 17:31

Prizes, including a trip for two to Tonga and laptop computers, will add another level of excitement to this week’s Tongan Stage at the ASB Polyfest Secondary School Cultural Festival.

Massey University’s long-term sponsorship of the Auckland festival has been boosted with new incentives for those attending the competition.

Students will be able to enter quizzes at the Massey tent to win laptop computers and those preparing teams will also have their dedication recognised. An online competition will allow people to nominate those who work tirelessly to get teams ready for Polyfest and they’ll go into the draw to win a flight for two to Tonga donated by Air New Zealand.

Massey University’s Pasifika Director, Associate Professor Dr Malakai Koloamatangi says each year the University’s engagement grows. "Polyfest is a very important way for us to connect with Pasifika students with the message that University study is not only within their reach but is an important step for their success and the success of their communities".

Massey University has sponsored the Tongan stage for 11 years.