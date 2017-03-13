Central District Police seeking Jason Osborne

Monday, 13 March, 2017 - 21:05

Central District Police are seeking Jason Osborne, who has failed to return to Whanganui Prison.

Osborne was given leave to attend a funeral on March 10.

While a family member was returning him to prison, he has taken off on foot.

It is possible he will be in New Plymouth.

Anyone who sees Osborne or knows where he might be, is asked to contact New Plymouth Police on (06) 759 5500.

Alternatively, information can be given - anonymously if necessary - to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.