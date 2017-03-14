ChCh 'EQC Fix' team heading to Kaikoura to help residents

Tuesday, 14 March, 2017 - 07:45

A group of Christchurch earthquake campaigners is heading for earthquake damaged Kaikoura.

On Thursday March 23, eqcfix.nz is holding a community meeting to present observations and lessons learned from the Canterbury earthquakes, from a legal, homeowner and community perspective, in a bid to help people navigate what can be a confusing path to insurance and EQC claim resolution.

Organiser Mel Bourke says there’s still a lack of independent information for property owners and the learnings from Christchurch offer a significant opportunity to help the North Canterbury claimants.

"We are completely independent," she says. "eqcfix.nz came about because of a need and that continues now as up to 15,000 homeowners deal with remedial repairs following shoddy work after the Canterbury earthquakes. We have experienced and knowledgeable presenters including likes of lawyers Peter Woods, and Dr Duncan Webb, insurance expert Dean Lester and insurance analyst Cam Preston."

Bourke says eqcfix.nz has heard that claimants are confused, that they are frustrated by delays and some don’t understand why they are receiving multiple assessment visits.

"That will sound very familiar to those of us who have been through it all before," she says.

eqcfix.nz‘s main focus is on helping claimants understand what their entitlements are, and what should be considered a timely and effective process for resolution. Mel Bourke says the paradigm shift is understanding that people have to grab the reins back and manage their own claim process.

"What we didn’t know in 2010 and 2011 was, that to get our homes repaired or rebuilt the right way, we had to take control of the process ourselves. We had to become ‘experts’ in understanding our insurance policies, standards of repair, building code, settlement process, land reinstatement and so much more. We had to take control," she says.

Bourke adds that many earthquake claimants had to stop trusting a system they had always thought would look after them - "the umbrella that goes up as the rain around us falls, you know the one, we’ve all seen the TV ads," she says. "We had to trust ourselves, our gut, and learn as much as we could about a system that was not delivering on its promise. Many owners, using that approach have been successful. They have achieved good outcomes, and are able to move on with their lives. What we have learnt is the sooner you know this, the earlier you can apply that rationale, then often the sooner you can get your life back."

eqcfix.nz believes id Kaikoura claimants can learn the Christchurch lessons related to how repairs should be carried out and how scope of works should be completed, then fewer property owners may be spared the stress of remedial repairs, an issue thousands in Canterbury are now having to deal with.