Otago Community Trust launches Learning Impact Fund for Otago schools

Tuesday, 14 March, 2017 - 09:11

Otago schools within the Otago Community Trust funding area are set to benefit from a new Learning Impact Fund over the next three years.

The Otago Community Trust has launched the new Learning Impact Fund which will be available to schools from 1 April 2017 to 31st March 2020. The Trust has identified education of Otago’s young people as a priority area for funding and the Learning Impact Fund supports schools to address the specific needs of their students.

Trust chief executive Barbara Bridger said the fund has been deliberately kept broad in its scope. The Trust recognises that schools themselves are best placed to determine the needs of their students.

"We wish to offer a fund to schools that provides them with the flexibility to respond to the needs of their students," Bridger said.

Bridger explains that the Learning Impact Fund will be delivered in two tranches.

The first tranche is a $ for $ Fund which the Trust has allocated $1.5m to. This funding is offered to schools to spend on projects that explore new practices, use existing practices in new ways and / or practices that may require additional resources to enhance learning.

"Improved educational outcomes for all students is the main objective of this fund," she said

Schools applying to this fund must have 50% of the project cost available at the time of application and may apply for an allocated amount based on their school roll.

The second tranche is an Innovation Fund. The Innovation Fund is available to schools which have an innovative project that they are unable to fund through the $ for $ Fund.

Bridger said the Trust has a desire to support and encourage innovation in education.

"We are looking to encourage new thinking and also collaboration, it will be exciting to see what comes forward." she said.

The Innovation Fund will be offered under an expression of interest process allowing the Trust the opportunity to review ideas before committing applicants to completing a full application. Projects will be assessed on their respective merits and this will determine the level of funding that the Trust may choose to offer.

Bridger said the Learning Impact Fund wouldn't affect funding available to assist other projects supported by the Otago Community Trust. Schools can still apply for assistance for other projects under our general application process.