Council exploring options for more toilets in the region

Tuesday, 14 March, 2017 - 09:03

The Mackenzie District Council wants to increase the number of toilet facilities in rest areas along the region’s state highways.

The dramatic increase in the number of people visiting the area over recent years has resulted in a related increase in people toileting in rest areas where there are not adequate facilities. The Council has received several complaints about the issue, says community facilities manager, Garth Nixon. Most of these complaints have related to areas that are not controlled by the council or that the council did not service.

Mackenzie District Council was not responsible for the rest areas alongside state highways and would need to work with NZTA to achieve a solution. Some rest areas in the region where it could be appropriate to install toilet facilities include Dog Kennel Corner, Burkes Pass, Albury, Sawdon Stream and the Bendrose rest area.

The Council planned to write to NZTA to explore opportunities for the two agencies to work together and to develop a solution, Mr Nixon said. It could be that the work would be carried out over the next few years, he said. Council intends to use part of the Whitestone community sponsorship fund to carry out work to improve to improve visibility at the Dog Kennel Corner rest area, which is primarily on Mackenzie District Council land.

The Council has recently installed two wilderness’ type toilets at Lake Ruataniwha. These had made a difference to the cleanliness of the area, Mr Nixon said.