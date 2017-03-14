AUSA Supports TEU Strike

Tuesday, 14 March, 2017 - 09:44

The Auckland University Students’ Association (AUSA) is standing in solidarity with University staff in the upcoming Tertiary Education Union strike at the University of Auckland.

On Thursday 16th March, both academic and professional staff members of the University of Auckland TEU branch will begin a half day strike, from 10am to 2pm. They are protesting inaction from the University collective bargaining committee, and a refusal to grant TEU demands including a fair, flat pay increase for staff.

"AUSA has supported our local TEU branch throughout this process, and we are happy to be standing with them for this strike" says AUSA President Will Matthews.

"Obviously it’s not ideal that bargaining processes have got to the point where student classes are being affected by a strike, but I’m confident that most students will understand that this is an option that the TEU has taken only after engaging in a long and frustrated bargaining process with the University, in which time they have adjusted many of their claims to no avail"

"The student-staff relationship is one of the most important at any University. These are the people who teach our classes, mark our essays, ensure that our library books are organised, work in dangerous conditions in our workshops and laboratories. Many staff members are working longer hours than required to ensure that the job is done. The very least we can do is ensure that they are paid farily and treated fairly"

"AUSA urges the Vice Chancellor and the University negotiation team to consider the reasonable demands of the TEU to ensure that their staff are treated fairly".

TEU strike action will commence in the Student Union Quad on Thursday 16th March between 10am and 2pm. Students are advised to check if their lectures are affected during these times.