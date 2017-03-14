Warm welcome to new Chief Executive

Tuesday, 14 March, 2017 - 10:00

Newly appointed Gisborne District Council Chief Executive Nedine Thatcher Swann was formally welcomed to her role yesterday (Monday 13 March) with a powhiri performed at the Gisborne War Memorial Theatre.

The welcome was opened with karakia (prayer) from Charlie Pera.

Supported by her family, Ms Thatcher Swann was greeted through whai korero (speeches) given by Taharakau Stewart, Temple Isaacs and Mayor Meng Foon.

Victor Walker and Selwyn Parata spoke on the family’s behalf. Formalities closed with a prayer.

"It is with great pride that I take on this opportunity to lead the organisation as the new Chief Executive of our Council," Ms Thatcher Swann said.

"I would like to acknowledge the good work that Judy Campbell has done to bring Council to where it is.

"We’re heading into a period of delivering some of our big projects such as our new library, Tairawhiti Navigations, our next Long Term Plan and making big decisions on the future of our wastewater.

"Working together we will continue to build on our good work."

Mayor Meng Foon says they are delighted to have Nedine as the Chief Executive of Council. During the eight years that she has been with Council, Nedine has been a group manager and an integral part of the leadership team.

"Nedine will be one of the youngest chief executives of a unitary authority and the fourth chief executive in the Gisborne District Council’s history.

"I know that Councillors and myself are looking forward to working closely with Nedine to continue driving the good work that we have been doing."