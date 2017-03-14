ORC mourns Cr Lawton's untimely passing

Tuesday, 14 March, 2017 - 10:29

Otago Regional Council chairman Stephen Woodhead today noted with sorrow the passing of Dunstan constituency representative Maggie Lawton on Sunday after a brief but determined battle with cancer.

Mr Woodhead said Cr Lawton, who was elected to the council as the constituency’s top-polling candidate at last year’s local government elections, was passionate about environmental issues and the region she served, and particularly water quality.

As chairwoman of the council’s technical committee, her contribution, while brief, was an indication of the time and effort she intended to put into her role as an elected member during the remainder of the 2016-2019 triennium, he said.

"All of us at ORC mourn Maggie’s untimely passing, and extend our heartfelt condolences to her family and friends."