Scholarship for women studying degrees

Tuesday, 14 March, 2017 - 10:57

Women studying towards degrees at UCOL in 2017 will benefit from the chance to apply for a $5000 scholarship thanks to the Graduate Women Manawatu (GWM) Charitable Trust.

The Trust, which operates the Academic Dress Hire in the Manawatu area, is offering the scholarship to women enrolled at UCOL this year in their third or fourth year of a degree who have excelled in terms of effort and achievement.

UCOL Chief Executive Leeza Boyce says extra financial support can make a huge difference to a student pursuing their dreams. "We are incredibly appreciative for the ongoing support Graduate Women Manawatu offers UCOL students. They have supported UCOL students year on year. The award is to be used for course fees or course related costs.

Applications close Monday April 3rd. Shortlisted applicants will be notified in May, and awards presented in June/July.

Last year, GWM awards for UCOL students went to two Palmerston North Bachelor of Applied Science (Medical Imaging Technology) students, and a Wairarapa Bachelor of Nursing student.

Students from any UCOL campus can apply for the award.

GWM is a branch of the Graduate Women New Zealand (GWNZ), whose aim is to advocate for and support the education of women and girls especially at tertiary level. GWNZ is affiliated to the Graduate Women International (GWI) which was formed to advocate for women and for peace after WW1.

The GWM Charitable Trust earns its income from the hire of academic regalia in Manawatu and approximately $100,000 of this income is disbursed locally and nationally annually to support the education of women and girls.