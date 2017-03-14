Support for save our water - Gisborne District Council

Tuesday, 14 March, 2017 - 11:41

The Government has released a new discussion document with proposals on clean water measures and swimmability in rivers.

Council recognises the importance to the community to be well informed and improve water quality in our region that includes working with iwi, landowners and our community in collaborative projects and initiatives.

Staff will report to the Environmental Regulation and Policy Committee on 22 March outlining the main points proposed in the discussion document, and some implications for Council to think about.

"We will then draft a submission on the proposal, for review at the meeting of the full Council on 8 April," says acting environment and regulatory group manager Lois Easton.

Copies of the discussion document can be read on the MFE website. Submissions on the discussion document close on 28th April.